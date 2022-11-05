Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

News November 5, 2022 12:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky
A couple of weeks back, Wheel Of Fortune aired a celebrity-guest episode featuring chefs Carla Hall, Jet Tila, and Phil Rosenthal. The game also featured a Smashing Pumpkins-themed “Song/Artist” puzzle with the final answer reading: “Mayonaise By The Smashing Pumpkins.” Only Hall’s initial guess was “Mayonaise By The Smashing Dumplins.” (Also works, IMO!) “The Smashing Dumplings had another song earlier,” Pat Sajak quipped, and threw to commercial by saying, “Alright, we’re going to sit back and have a pumpkin or a dumpling or something — Vanna, what do you like?” “I like dumplings!” Sajak’s co-host announced. It’s just so wholesome — America’s Game never disappoints.

