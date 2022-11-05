Wild Pink released their latest project (and our Album Of The Week) ILYSM only a couple of weeks ago, so they’re still in promotion mode. As they prepare to tour Europe, the UK, and the US, Wild Pink stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs: “See You Better,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Die Outside.” The first two are from ILYSM, and “Die Outside” is taken from last year’s A Billion Little Lights. Watch below.

ILYSM is out now on Royal Mountain.