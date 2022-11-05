Marcus Mumford Took So Long Praying That The Pope Checked His Watch

Still promoting his self-titled debut album, which came out in September, Marcus Mumford stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to talk about said album and scoring Ted Lasso. He also told a funny story about visiting the Vatican and awkwardly meeting the Pope. “He’s a good Pope, as far as Popes go,” Mumford quipped. “The only thing he said to me was, ‘Will you pray for me?”

Mumford continued: “Where I’m from, yeah, I’d love to! I slap an arm on his shoulder and say a quick prayer for him.” But apparently Mumford took a little too long to pray. “What I didn’t realize is, my friend is filming it. I’m praying, I’ve got my eyes closed. It lasts about eight seconds. As [the Pope] sat there, holding my hand, and he just does a little cheeky check of the watch.”

Even better, the whole thing was caught on video. You can watch Pope Francis sneak a peek at his wristwatch while praying with Mumford below. Further down, you can watch Mumford performing “Go In Light” with Monica Martin.