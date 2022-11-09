Channel Tres – “6am”

Channel Tres – “6am”

New Music November 9, 2022 12:13 PM By James Rettig
Channel Tres has been trickling out new singles this year ahead of a new album called Real Cultural Shit. First came “Acid In My Blood” and “Ganzfield Experiment,” which arrived as a pair in the spring. Over the next couple months, he put out two more singles, “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “No Limit,” and today he’s back with another one, the vibrant twilight tune “6am,” which comes with a video directed by Tajana Williams. Check it out below.

“6am” is out now via RCA / Godmode.

