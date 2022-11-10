Iggy Pop Announces New Album Every Loser

A couple weeks ago, Iggy Pop released a new single, “Frenzy,” and he announced that he’d signed to producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records for the follow-up to 2019’s solo album Free. Today, Iggy is announcing the details of that album: It’s called Every Loser and will be out on January 6. It was produced by Watt, and features cover art by the famed Raymond Pettibon.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy noted. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.”

No additional singles for now, but you can check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Frenzy”

02 “Strung Out Johnny”

03 “New Atlantis”

04 “Modern Day Rip Off”

05 “Morning Show”

06 “The News For Andy”

07 “Neo Punk”

08 “All The Way Down”

09 “Comments”

10 “My Animus Interlude”

11 “The Regency”

Every Loser is out 1/6 via Atlantic Records / Gold Tooth Records. Pre-order it here.