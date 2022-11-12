The Memorial For Low’s Mimi Parker Had Lots Of Music And A Recipe For The Profiteroles Served At Her Request

News November 12, 2022 12:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The Memorial For Low’s Mimi Parker Had Lots Of Music And A Recipe For The Profiteroles Served At Her Request

News November 12, 2022 12:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Mimi Parker’s memorial service took place on Thursday afternoon at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Duluth. According to the Current, close to 500 people attended the Low singer and drummer’s service, which, per her request, had big-bulb string lights draped around the space and served Parker’s specialty: profiteroles. Everyone also received small illustrated cards with the recipe.

During the service, Califone singer Tim Rutili sang “All My Friends Are Funeral Singers” with help from Parker and Alan Sparhawk’s daughter, Hollis Sparhawk, on harmony.

Betsy and Matt Faerber also performed an acoustic version of “Point Of Disgust” which Parker sang on the 2002 album Trust, and family friend Robin Harris, who cared for Spearhawk and Parker’s children when Low were on tour, gave a eulogy, speaking about how Parker remained humble no matter how famous Low became. “It speaks to their Midwestern roots and ethics to work hard, don’t show off,” she said. “What you drive doesn’t determine who you are.”

Of her 2020 cancer diagnosis, Harris said about Parker: “She approached the challenge as she did every challenge: subdued but pretty. Not calling attention to herself. With strong physicality and stillness in facing fire.”

Additional speakers included Parker’s older sisters Cindy Elam and Wanda Larson, church president David Gore, and friend Elsie Davis. Recalling her sister. Larson said: “She’s in heaven now and singing beautifully for everyone to hear.” Elam also said, “My sister was special. Whenever we talked she would never talk about going on tour. She always made it about you, what you were doing.”

Related

Mimi Parker Was The Aching Spirit That Shaped Low’s Incomparable Sound
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith

3 days ago 0

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

4 days ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

5 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

4 days ago 0

Lorde Shares Concert Industry Explainer: “Touring Has Become A Demented Struggle To Break Even Or Face Debt”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest