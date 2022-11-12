Mimi Parker’s memorial service took place on Thursday afternoon at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Duluth. According to the Current, close to 500 people attended the Low singer and drummer’s service, which, per her request, had big-bulb string lights draped around the space and served Parker’s specialty: profiteroles. Everyone also received small illustrated cards with the recipe.

During the service, Califone singer Tim Rutili sang “All My Friends Are Funeral Singers” with help from Parker and Alan Sparhawk’s daughter, Hollis Sparhawk, on harmony.

Betsy and Matt Faerber also performed an acoustic version of “Point Of Disgust” which Parker sang on the 2002 album Trust, and family friend Robin Harris, who cared for Spearhawk and Parker’s children when Low were on tour, gave a eulogy, speaking about how Parker remained humble no matter how famous Low became. “It speaks to their Midwestern roots and ethics to work hard, don’t show off,” she said. “What you drive doesn’t determine who you are.”

Of her 2020 cancer diagnosis, Harris said about Parker: “She approached the challenge as she did every challenge: subdued but pretty. Not calling attention to herself. With strong physicality and stillness in facing fire.”

Additional speakers included Parker’s older sisters Cindy Elam and Wanda Larson, church president David Gore, and friend Elsie Davis. Recalling her sister. Larson said: “She’s in heaven now and singing beautifully for everyone to hear.” Elam also said, “My sister was special. Whenever we talked she would never talk about going on tour. She always made it about you, what you were doing.”