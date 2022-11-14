Watch The Breeders Play Pixies’ “Gigantic” With Dave Grohl At VetsAid

Joe Walsh convened an all-star lineup of Ohio rockers at Nationwide Arena in Columbus night to benefit VetsAid, the veterans’ charity he founded in 2017. Walsh’s James Gang got back together for their first proper set in 16 years, though they did quickie performances at both Taylor Hawkins tribute shows earlier this fall. Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, and the Breeders (who covered the James Gang’s “Collage” on the 1999 The Mod Squad soundtrack) were also on the bill, with Dave Grohl, a native of Warren, Ohio, on hand to sit in with some of the performers.

All told it was a six-hour show, with the Breeders opening up followed by the James Gang, the Black Keys, NIN, and a show-closing four-song solo set from Walsh. Grohl played a second drum set on two of the four songs from Walsh’s set, including “Life’s Been Good” and “Rocky Mountain Way.” He played the same role with the James Gang for their set-closing rendition of “Funk #49.” In his first appearance of the night, Grohl played guitar and did backing vocals with the Breeders as Kim Deal sang her Pixies classic “Gigantic.” Notably, the Breeders also played their cover of Guided By Voices’ “Shocker In Gloomtown,” as if confirming that GBV really should have been invited to perform here too.

Check out Grohl’s guest appearances and assorted other footage below.