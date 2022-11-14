Nashville’s EXIT/IN Closing After 51 Years, But Development Firm Says They’ll Relaunch The Venue

The beloved Nashville music venue EXIT/IN announced today that it will close as of Thanksgiving next week. According to a message from owners Chris and Telisha Cobb, the company that now owns their building — located on Elliston Place near Centennial Park and Vanderbilt University, west of downtown — has decided not to renew their lease. The development firm AJ Capital Partners purchased EXIT/IN this year and intends to reopen the venue in some capacity. The question is whether EXIT/IN will continue to be an independent venue or partner with the mega-corporation Live Nation, which has expanded its investment in Tennessee lately, including purchasing a share of Bonnaroo.

Historic protections guard the building from demolition or significant remodeling. The Cobbs attempted to buy the building and even raised $200,000 through a GoFundMe campaign but could not convince AJ Capital to sell. They’ve booked a string of local favorites for the final EXIT/IN shows on their watch, including Emmylou Harris, Lilly Hiatt with Adia Victoria, JEFF The Brotherhood, and a pair of sold-out Diarrhea Planet reunion gigs on Nov. 22 and 23 that will close down this version of the venue.

Chris Cobb tells Axios, “These are the last shows at the version of EXIT/IN that anyone has known since Charlie Daniels and his group bought the venue in ’79 and remodeled it into what it looks like today. Is it the last run of shows? I don’t know the answer to that, and I don’t know anyone who does.”

Read the Cobbs’ farewell message below.