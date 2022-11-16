Fever Ray Announces 2023 Tour, First Shows In Five Years

Next year, Karin Dreijer, formerly of the Knife, will bring back their solo project Fever Ray. The new Fever Ray album Radical Romantics is coming in March, and it’ll feature contributions from people like Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as well as Karin’s brother and former Knife bandmate Olof. We’ve already posted the early singles “What They Call Us” and “Carbon Dioxide.” Today, Fever Ray has also announced a 2023 tour of Europe and the US.

As of right now, there hasn’t been a Fever Ray live show since 2018. (Dreijer cut that last tour short, citing anxienty.) Next year, however, Fever Ray will play shows across Europe, and the There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour will also hit a few American cities: New York, Boston, Chicago, Oakland. With both the Knife and Fever Ray, Karin Dreijer likes to stage ambitious, slightly baffling spectacles, so this should definitely be something to see. Check out Fever Ray’s dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/23 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

3/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA

3/25 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ GBG Film Studios

3/27 – Riga, Latvia @ Hanzas Perons

3/28 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Noblessner Foundry

3/30 – Warsaw, Poland @ World Wide Warsaw Festival

4/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

4/03 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

4/04 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

4/06 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

4/07 – The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival

5/03 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/05 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

5/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

5/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Radical Romantics is out 3/10 on Mute.