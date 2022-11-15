A little more than a year ago, the young British dance-pop auteur PinkPantheress release To Hell With It, her 19-minute debut mixtape. After a record like that and a whole lot of viral success, the standard operating procedure would be to crank out a full-length album. But PinkPantheress is a creature of the internet, and albums don’t seem especially relevant to her. Instead, she’s been cranking out collaborations: “Picture In My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry, “Where You Are” with WILLOW, a Drake remix with GoldLink. Today, PinkPantheress has dropped another new single on us, and she recorded it with Montreal dance great Kaytranada.

PinkPantheress’ new track “Do You Miss Me” is a joyous, hiccuping dance-pop love jam that practically bursts with sunlight. Kaytranada co-produced the bubbling, skittering beat with someone who’s known only as phil. (The name “phil” is not very easy to Google.) Over that bright, shimmery beat, PinkPantheress sings about missing a cheating ex. You’d expect a song like that to be angry or despondent, but instead, PinkPantheress seems to cherish the memory. Like most PinkPantheress songs, “Do You Miss Me” is short, but it doesn’t need much time to establish a feeling. Listen to the track below.

“Do You Miss Me” is out now on Warner Music UK.