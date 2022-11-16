The first new LCD Soundsystem song in five years, “New Body Rhumba,” came out at the end of September. (It’s in longtime James Murphy pal Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise, reportedly soundtracking a full-cast song-and-dance number.) LCD are also launching another holiday-season concert residency at Brooklyn Steel this Friday. The band promoted both the new song and the residency last night on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Check it out below.