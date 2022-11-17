Animal Logic Share First New Music In 31 Years

New Music November 17, 2022 3:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Animal Logic Share First New Music In 31 Years

New Music November 17, 2022 3:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Animal Logic — jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singer-songwriter Deborah Holland — only ever released two albums after forming in 1987: 1989’s self-titled and 1991’s Animal Logic II. The trio kept in touch over the years, notably reuniting in 2013 when they performed as part of Copeland’s Sacred Grove YouTube series. In 2020, Holland confirmed that Animal Logic has been working on material for a new EP, saying: “We’re in the process of finishing up five songs though the bulk of the work is now on Stanley’s shoulders and he has a crazy schedule so it may take a while.”

That all leads up to last month when the trio announced plans to release their first new songs in 31 years: “Can You Tell Me,” which features Howard Levy from Bela Fleck And The Flecktones on harmonica, and “Ordinary.” Both are out now — listen to “Can You Tell Me” and “Ordinary” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Frantz Tells Bob Dylan To “Suck A Dick” In Response To Talking Heads Slight

1 day ago 0

Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

2 days ago 0

Grammy Nominations 2023: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways

2 days ago 0

The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” (Feat. Sean Paul)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest