Bob Dylan Announces Five-Disc Bootleg Series Set From The Time Out Of Mind Sessions

Bob Dylan’s legend was already secure long before he released his weathered, haunted 1997 masterpiece Time Out Of Mind, but that album gave Dylan an entirely different form of gravitas. On Time Out Of Mind, Dylan, who was only 56 at the time, sounded like an ancient mariner, smirking into the chasm of death. The album was so powerful that people weren’t even mad when Dylan beat OK Computer for the Album Of The Year Grammy. Soon, we’ll get to hear a whole lot of unreleased music from the Time Out Of Mind sessions, as the album is the focus of Dylan’s next Bootleg Series box set.

Dylan has been digging deep into his archives for his acclaimed Bootleg Series sets, and Fragments, the 17th volume in that series, collects five discs’ worth of music from the Time Out Of Mind sessions in 1996 and 1997. The set includes outtakes, alternate versions, and live performances, as well as a remixed version of Time Out Of Mind iteself. Below, check out the box set’s tracklist and the previously unreleased second take on “Love Sick,” the stunning Time Out Of Mind opener.

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1 (Time Out of Mind 2022 remix):

01 “Love Sick”

02 “Dirt Road Blues”

03 “Standing in the Doorway”

04 “Million Miles”

05 “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven”

06 “‘Til I Fell in Love with You”

07 “Not Dark Yet”

08 “Cold Irons Bound”

09 “Make You Feel My Love”

10 “Can’t Wait”

11 “Highlands”

Disc 2 (outtakes and alternates):

01 “The Water Is Wide” (8/19/96, Teatro)

02 “Dreamin’ of You” (10/1/96, Teatro)

03 “Red River Shore,” version 1 (9/26/96, Teatro)

04 “Love Sick,” version 1 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

05 “‘Til I Fell in Love With You,” version 1 (10/3/96, Teatro)

06 “Not Dark Yet,” version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

07 “Can’t Wait,” version 1 (1/21/97, Criteria Studios)

08 “Dirt Road Blues,” version 1 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

09 “Mississippi,” version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

10 “‘Til I Fell in Love with You,” version 2 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

11 “Standing in the Doorway,” version 1 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

12 “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven,” version 1 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

13 “Cold Irons Bound” (1/9/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc 3 (outtakes and alternates):

01 “Love Sick,” version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

02 “Dirt Road Blues,” version 2 (1/20/97, Criteria Studios)

03 “Can’t Wait,” version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

04 “Red River Shore,” version 2 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

05 “Marchin’ to the City” (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

06 “Make You Feel My Love,” take 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

07 “Mississippi,” version 2 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

08 “Standing in the Doorway,” version 2 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

09 “‘Til I Fell in Love with You,” version 3 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

10 “Not Dark Yet,” version 2 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

11 “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven,” version 2 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

12 “Highlands” (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc 4 (live, 1998-2001):

01 “Love Sick” (6/24/98, Birmingham, England)

02 “Can’t Wait” (2/6/99, Nashville, Tennessee)

03 “Standing In The Doorway” (10/6/00, London, England)

04 “Million Miles” (1/31/98, Atlantic City, New Jersey)

05 “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” (9/20/00, Birmingham, England)

06 “‘Til I Fell in Love with You” (4/5/98, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

07 “Not Dark Yet” (9″/22/00, Sheffield, England)

08 “Cold Irons Bound (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

09 “Make You Feel My Love” (5/21/98, Los Angeles, California)

10 “Can’t Wait” (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

11 “Mississippi” (11/15/01, Washington, D.C.)

12 “Highlands” (3/24/01, Newcastle, Australia)

Disc 5 (bonus disc, previously released on The Bootleg Series Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs: Rare and Unreleased 1989–2006)

01 “Dreamin’ of You” (10/1/96, Teatro)

02 “Red River Shore,” version 1 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

03 “Red River Shore,” version 2 (1/8/97, Criteria Studios)

04 “Mississippi,” version 1 (9/96, Teatro)

05 “Mississippi,” version 3 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

06 “Mississippi,” version 2 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

07 “Marchin’ to the City,” version 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

08 “Marchin’ to the City,” version 2 (1/6/97, Criteria Studios)

09 “Can’t Wait,” version 1 (10/1/96, Teatro)

10 “Can’t Wait,” version 2 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

11 “Cold Irons Bound,” live (6/11/04, Bonnaroo Music Festival)

12 “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven,” live (10/5/00, London, England)

Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 is out 1/27 on Columbia/Legacy.