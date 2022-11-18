WordPress database error: [Deadlock found when trying to get lock; try restarting transaction]
The Smile Make Their TV Debut On 'Fallon': Watch

I Guess The Smile Actually Will Work In Television Again

News November 18, 2022 8:38 AM By Chris DeVille
I Guess The Smile Actually Will Work In Television Again

News November 18, 2022 8:38 AM By Chris DeVille
The Smile’s debut single was a rip-snorting rock song called “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” Wrong! The Radiohead side project gave their first televised performance on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

Naturally, inevitably, they performed “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” Thom Yorke changed his “fat fucking mist” lyric to “fat fuzzy mist” for the censors, and the trio was joined by saxophonist Robert Stillman, who absolutely erupted in the end. Watch the performance below, and revisit our review of the Smile’s A Light For Attracting Attention here.

