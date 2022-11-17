Stream DIIV’s Acoustic Live At The Murmrr Theatre Album Featuring My Bloody Valentine & Alex G Covers

New Music November 17, 2022 11:18 AM By Chris DeVille
0

In the summer of 2017, DIIV played an acoustic show at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. DIIV viewed it as a sort of reboot for the band, with frontman Z. Cole Smith a few months into his sobriety journey. The gig was filmed for a Tidal documentary released in early 2018, and now it has become a live album. Live At The Murmrr Theatre features 11 songs, including covers of Alex G’s “Hollow” and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”

A statement from Smith:

In August 2017 I was 5 months sober and DIIV hadn’t played a show in almost a year. Our friend Ric helped us set up an intimate acoustic show in a theater in our hometown of brooklyn. We decorated the stage with stuff from our houses and played our home videos on a tv. We invited our friends and family and played some songs from our first two albums and some other artists’ songs that felt important to us as a band. It felt like some kind of reset. We recorded the show and forgot about it for a bunch of years. We recently found the recordings and thought people might want to hear them. I think of it as a kind of official bootleg I guess. Our friend Jarvis mixed it and our friends Parker and Jim made the art. enjoy.

Stream the album below.

