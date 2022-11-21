Taylor Swift Swept The AMAs, Chris Brown’s Win Booed

If you think a Grammy is meaningless, just wait until you hear about the American Music Awards. Nonetheless, the annual broadcast provides a glitzy and celeb-heavy primetime TV event slightly outside the normal boundaries of awards-show season, and last night the stars were out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Wayne Brady served as host.

Most notably, Taylor Swift won all six categories in which she was nominated, including Artist Of The Year, increasing her record for the most career AMA wins to 40. She also won both Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Female Country, Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor’s Version), and Favorite Music Video for the 10-minute “All Too Well.” Speaking of her re-recording project, Swifties think their hero’s look last night suggests Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is next up in the queue.

the sword earrings, the swoop in her hair tonight matching the swoop in the mean mv… the fishtail braid she wore today matching this clip from the mean mv… i fear speak now tv is coming pic.twitter.com/MheNc6CrOs — abby🧸 is proud of taylor:’) (@thisisabbytryin) November 21, 2022

Chris Brown’s 40th anniversary tribute to Michael Jackson’s Thriller was canceled at the last minute, so he didn’t show up to accept his award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. Presenter Kelly Rowland accepted on his behalf while admonishing a jeering crowd.

One tribute that did go down: “The soulful Charlie Puth and the incomparable Stevie Wonder” honored Lionel Richie with a medley of his hits that climaxed with “We Are The World.” Richie was receiving the Icon Award.

Another tribute: Pink covered Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

Dove Cameron (accepting New Artist Of The Year) and Kim Petras (presenting Favorite Pop Song) both spoke about the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting.

Måneskin won Favorite Rock Song, while Machine Gun Kelly showed up looking like this to accept Favorite Rock Artist:

POV: you just won an award for Favorite Rock Artist #AMAs @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/oL7fXOyxQa — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

Otherwise, there were lots of collabs, including Imagine Dragons and J.I.D., Glorilla and Cardi B, and Anitta and Missy Elliott. Lil Baby and Carrie Underwood performed too, but alas, not together. Maybe next year!