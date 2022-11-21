At the end of the week, the Houston producer Rabit is releasing a new album, What Dreams May Come, his first proper full-length in four years. We’ve heard the Eartheater-featuring “Angelica” and the Embaci-featuring “No Ceiling” already, and today he’s back with one more advance single, the eerie and syrupy slow “Bad Dreams,” which has some synthesizers from SALEM’s Jack Donoghue. (The witch house staples released their first album in a decade, Fire In Heaven, back in 2020.) Watch a video for the track below.

What Dreams May Come is out 11/25 via Halcyon Veil.