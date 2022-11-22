Molly Burch – “Cozy Christmas” & “December Baby”

0

‘Tis the season for artists to start dropping their Christmas songs, and the Austin-based musician Molly Burch has done more than most. Back in 2019, she released a whole holiday album, appropriately calling The Molly Burch Christmas Album. Today, she’s putting out two fresh originals, “Cozy Christmas” and “December Baby” — the former’s a glittering confection, while the latter is mournful and yearning. Both would make worthy additions to any indie holiday playlists you’ve got going on. Check them out below.

“Cozy Christmas” & “December Baby” are out now.

