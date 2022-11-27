Gene Cipriano Dead At 94

The session musician Gene Cipriano passed away earlier this month, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. He was 94. Frequently described as one of Hollywood’s most recorded musicians, the woodwind player worked with Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, Glen Campbell, Paul McCartney, Olivia Newton-John, and many more over his decades-long career.

Cipriano was born in New Haven, CT, and started playing in bands while he was still in high school. After moving to New York, he met Henry Mancini, who hired him to play flute on the television show Peter Gunn following a move out to California. Cipriano’s went on to be featured on the soundtracks for films like Some Like It Hot, West Side Story, Cleopatra, and Charade.

He played on Frank Sinatra’s “It Was A Very Good Year,” Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman,” and he worked as part of the Wrecking Crew group of musicians. Over the years, he recorded with Neil Diamond, Thelonious Monk, Elton John, Frank Zappa, and many other musicians. In 2006, Cipriano released his own album of jazz songs, First Time Out.