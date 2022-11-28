Leonard Cohen’s 1973 Israel Visit Is Being Turned Into A Television Miniseries

A television miniseries about Leonard Cohen’s trip to Israel during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War (also known as the Yom Kippur War) is in development, as Variety reports. The show is an adaptation of Matti Friedman’s 2022 book Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen In The Sinai.

“In October 1973 the poet and singer Leonard Cohen – 39 years old, famous, unhappy, and at a creative dead end – traveled to the Sinai desert and inserted himself into the chaos and blood of the Yom Kippur War,” the film’s official logline reads, continuing:

Moving around the front with a guitar and a pick-up team of local musicians, Cohen dived headlong into a global crisis and met hundreds of fighting men and women at the worst moment of their lives. Cohen’s audience knew his songs might be the last thing they heard, and those who survived never forgot the experience. The war tour was an electric cultural moment, one that still echoes today, – but a moment that only few knew about, until now.

The show is being produced by Keshet International and Sixty-Six Media, and is being written by Yehonatan Indursky. Filming is scheduled to begin in Israel in 2024.