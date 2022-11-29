Rising South Florida rapper (and 2022 Best New Bands contender) Trapland Pat has been keeping pretty busy as of late. Back in June, he released his major-label debut, Trapnificent. Last month, he followed up with the horn-blasting “Vibes,” and in August he teamed with Rick Ross on “Big Business.” Even just last week, Trapland hopped on “Plug Walk” with Broward County’s Top. Today, Trapland is back with another new one called “Road 2 Riches,” which is produced by PepperJackZoe and comes with a music video directed by fellow Broward County resident Killer Jack.

Watch “Road 2 Riches” below.