Shaky Knees 2023 Has The Walkmen Reunion, The Flaming Lips Performing Yoshimi In Full, & Much More

The study and reliable Atlanta music festival Shaky Knees will return to Central Park this May 5-7 with headliners the Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers. That is… not the most inspiring trio of headliners. However, there are some interesting names further down the poster.

For one thing, elegantly rumpled indie rock veterans the Walkmen, who are reuniting for a run of shows in New York in April, will apparently be playing more gigs outside NYC, including at Shaky Knees. The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, and Copeland will perform classic albums in full — Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Black Sunday, and Reachin’, and Beneath Medicine Tree respectively. (The Lips previously announced a pair of Yoshimi shows in London and Washington, DC, so don’t be surprised to see them adding more festival gigs playing the album now that we know they’re doing this one.)

Other reactivated veteran rock acts of note include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Mars Volta, and Be Your Own Pet. Also performing: Father John Misty, Soccer Mommy, Future Islands, Live, Tenacious D, Greta Van Fleet, Hozier, Illuminati Hotties, the Black Angels, FIDLAR, Water From Your Eyes, Pond, Shame, the Gaslight Anthem, Heartless Bastards, Sunflower Bean, Placebo, Manchester Orchestra, and more.

See? A lot more interesting than the headliners might suggest. A ticket presale is available here starting this Friday, Dec. 2 at 11AM ET.