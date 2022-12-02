In October, post-hardcore supergroup the Sound Of Animals Fighting — who perform under animal names such as “The Nightingale” and “The Lynx,” etc — announced plans to release their first new music since 2008’s The Ocean And The Sun, plus a January tour. Originally formed in 2004, the band features members from RX Bandits, LS Dunes, and Circa Survive, and they’re set to release a new EP, APESHIT, on December 8 via Born Losers Records. Ahead of the EP’s release, the band has shared its bonkers, positively blistering title track.

“‘APESHIT’ is equal parts renewal and the culmination of all that came before,” the Nightingale (aka Rich Balling) says. “A revival of spirit while maintaining the integrity of the key ingredients and processes that have always made this project a rewarding outlet for us. It is our best work.”

Listen to “APESHIT” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Apeshit”

02 “Wolf”

03 “Sharon Tate, Despite Everything”

04 “Duche Das”

TOUR DATES:

01/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency^

01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern^*

01/08 – Orange County, CA @ House of Blues (Kill Iconic Fest)

01/10 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory NP^*

01/11 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee^

01/13 – Dallas, TX @ Studio @ The Factory^

01/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center^

01/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag#

01/17 – Chicago, IL @ Concord#

01/18 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic#

01/20 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium#

01/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall#

01/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall#

all dates with Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ set from Wstdyth

^ – w/ Record Setter

# – w/ Kitty

* – w/ special guests TBA

APESHIT is out 12/8 via Born Losers Records.