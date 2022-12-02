Stream 100 Gecs’ Surprise New Snake Eyes EP Featuring 1 Skrillex

New Music December 2, 2022 12:02 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Hyperpop standouts 100 gecs have not released a single since last April’s “Doritos & Fritos,” and that followed last fall’s “mememe.” Well, exciting news from the gecs-verse: Dylan Brady and Laura Les are sharing a surprise three-song EP called Snake Eyes. Not only that, but 100 gecs are gearing up to release a new LP called 10,000 gecs, out March 17 and including both of the aforementioned singles.

But back to Snake Eyes. The EP features three unreleased tracks, including “Torture Me” featuring Skrillex, “Runaway,” and live show favorite “Hey Big Man.” Listen to all three tracks below, and stay tuned for more news around the forthcoming 10,000 gecs.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hey Big Man”
02 “Torture Me: Feat. Skrillex
03 “Runaway”

Snake Eyes is out now via Dog Show Records / Atlantic Records. 10,000 gecs is coming 3/17. Pre-order it here.

