Cassandra Jenkins & Suhail Yusuf Khan Gorgeously Reinterpret Jenkins’ Work On New Improv EP Chale Jaana

New Music December 2, 2022 10:54 AM By Chris DeVille
Chale Jaana is a new collaborative EP from the New York singer-songwriter Cassandra Jenkins and scholar, vocalist, and sārangī player Suhail Yusuf Khan. Recorded live in the studio, it contains improvised re-imaginings of songs from Jenkins’ catalog. If you thought An Overview On Phenomenal Nature was dreamy and melancholic, wait until you hear what Jenkins and Khan have done with this music. Don’t actually wait, though; close your eyes, count to three, take a deep breath, and listen below.

