MSCHF’s ATM Leaderboard Is Ranking Users’ Bank Balances At Art Basel And Diplo Is Winning

If you’re familiar with Brooklyn art-stunt collective MSCHF, then you know of their penchant cultural pranks and subversions. Take last month’s “derelict strip mall” show containing a life-size marble sculpture of Jennifer Lopez based on paparazzi photos and 24kGoldn’s fist-bump wall. You may also remember Lil Nas X’s infamous custom Satan sneakers. Anyhow, during Art Basel in Miami Beach this week, MSCHF outdid themselves with an “ATM Leaderboard” that challenged attendees to reveal their bank balances, which the machine then ranked.

Indeed, the “ATM Leaderboard” is a literal working ATM that displays the cash balances of Art Basel attendees along with photos captured by the ATM’s camera. Then, users’ balances are ranked, rather like a video arcade game. As for who has the highest bank balance? That’d be Diplo, who posted his ranking — around $3M — in a video on his Instagram with the caption, “I just won art basel.”

“‘ATM Leaderboard’ is an extremely literal distillation of wealth-flaunting impulses,” MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg told CNN. “From its conception, we had mentally earmarked this work for a location like Miami Basel, a place where there is a dense concentration of people renting Lamborghinis and wearing Rolexes. These are analogous implicit gestures to the ATM Leaderboard’s explicit one.”

Watch Diplo “win” Art Basel below.