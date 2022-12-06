In late October, Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf announced her new album as Amber Arcades. The follow-up to 2018’s European Heartbreak is titled Barefoot On Diamond Road and will be out in February. We’ve already heard the lead single “Just Like Me,” and now Amber Arcades is back with another album track, the symphonic “Odd To Even.”

“I love how this song musically feels very light and playful but powerful at the same time, which I think matches the lyrics very well,” de Graaf says of “Odd To Even.” “It’s about that peak new love energy where you’re almost creepily obsessed with someone and just want to feel connected to them on every possible physical and mental level.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

01/30 – Southampton , UK @ The Joiners*

01/31 – Cardiff, UK @ The Moon*

02/01 – London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage*

02/02 – Coventry, UK @ The Tin At The Coal Vaults*

02/03 – Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s*

02/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Cobalt Studios*

02/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint*

03/22 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard^

03/23 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn^

03/25 – Utrecht, NL @ EKKO^

03/26 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat^

03/31 – Groningen, NL @ Vera^

04/05 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown^

04/06 – Tilburg, NL @ Cul de Sac^

04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin^

*w/ Hater

^w/ Robin Kester

Barefoot On Diamond Road is out 2/10 on Fire Records.