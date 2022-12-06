Sial come from Singapore, and they make guttural, unhinged hardcore punk. They sing in Malay, and they always sound apocalyptically angry. Last year, the band followed their ripshit 2020 album Tari Pemusnah Kuasa with their extremely nasty 7″ EP Zaman Edan. Today, Sial have announced plans to release another new EP next year, and they’ve shared a couple of new bangers.

Sial’s new EP is called Sangkar — Malay for Cage — and the two songs that they’ve shared are fast, buzzing, spitting-mad attacks. “Hasta” (Malay for “A Cubit”) and “Sia-Sia” (Malay for “In Vain”) have mean, corrosive riffs and feverish, straightforward intensity working for them. The percussive breakdown near the end of “Sia-Sia” is hard as hell. Listen to both songs and check out the Sangkar tracklist below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/sangkar">Sangkar by Sial</a>

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/sangkar">Sangkar by Sial</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tali”

02 “Hasta”

03 “Sia-Sia”

04 “Gilas”

05 “Sangkar”

06 “Mana”

The Sangkar EP is out 2/10 on La Vida Es Un Musos Discos.