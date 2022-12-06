Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips are hitting the road next year. The group, who haven’t released a proper album since 2018’s Year Of The Snitch, have already popped up on some 2023 festival lineups, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound, and Outbreak Festival. But today Death Grips have announced a full-fledged North American tour, with one leg starting in May and the other in September. Check out the dates below.

05/04 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/05 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Center

05/06 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

05/09 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/11 Phoeniz, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/12 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest

05/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/18 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/13 Minneapolis, MN @ The Filmore

09/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 Detroit, MI @ The Filmore Detroit

09/18 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/20 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

09/26 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/28 Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

09/29 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live At The Backyard

09/30 St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live

10/02 New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore New Orleans

10/03 Houston, TX @ The Bayou Music Center

10/05 Austin, TX @ Emos

10/06 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom