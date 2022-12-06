Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour
Death Grips are hitting the road next year. The group, who haven’t released a proper album since 2018’s Year Of The Snitch, have already popped up on some 2023 festival lineups, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound, and Outbreak Festival. But today Death Grips have announced a full-fledged North American tour, with one leg starting in May and the other in September. Check out the dates below.
05/04 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/05 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Center
05/06 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
05/09 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/11 Phoeniz, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/12 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest
05/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/18 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/13 Minneapolis, MN @ The Filmore
09/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 Detroit, MI @ The Filmore Detroit
09/18 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/20 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
09/26 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/28 Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
09/29 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live At The Backyard
09/30 St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live
10/02 New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore New Orleans
10/03 Houston, TX @ The Bayou Music Center
10/05 Austin, TX @ Emos
10/06 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom