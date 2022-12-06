Kilby Block Party Announces 2023 Lineup WIth The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, & More

News December 6, 2022 12:21 PM By James Rettig
Kilby Block Party Announces 2023 Lineup WIth The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, & More

News December 6, 2022 12:21 PM By James Rettig
The Salt Lake City festival Kilby Block Party has revealed its 2023 lineup. The Strokes, Pavement, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are headlining the three-day event, which will take place in May 2023 at the Utah State Fairpark.

The rest of the lineup is quite stacked, too: Pixies, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, the Backseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, a stop on the Walkmen reunion tour, Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Goth Babe, Parquet Courts, Osees, Faye Webster, Lucius, Crumb, Ethel Cain, Frankie Cosmos, Indigo de Souza, Deerhoof, Wednesday, Kate Bollinger, Mannequin Pussy, Westerman, Momma, Grace Ives, Miya Folick, Tanukichan, Deeper, and more are all set to play.

The Kilby Block Party goes down May 12-14 in SLC. More details here. There are also some starred-out acts playing on the lineup that are to-be-announced, so keep your eyes peeled for them in the coming months.

