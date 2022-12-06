Hangout Fest 2023 Has RHCP, SZA, Paramore, & More

News December 6, 2022 3:15 PM By James Rettig
0

Hangout Fest 2023 Has RHCP, SZA, Paramore, & More

News December 6, 2022 3:15 PM By James Rettig
0

The Alabama Shores-based Hangout Fest has revealed its 2023 lineup. Big-font names include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Fluem, Skrillex, and the Kid LAROI.

That’s followed on the roster by AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, Flipturn, the Maine, Mayday Parade, Mike., and some more.

Hangout Fest will take place May 19 to 21. Ticket presale begins this Friday (December 9) at 10AM CT. More deets here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

18 hours ago 0

SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB

2 days ago 0

Watch Tenacious D Cover The Bejesus Out Of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Confessions Part II”

2 days ago 0

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

16 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest