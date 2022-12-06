The Alabama Shores-based Hangout Fest has revealed its 2023 lineup. Big-font names include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Fluem, Skrillex, and the Kid LAROI.

That’s followed on the roster by AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, Flipturn, the Maine, Mayday Parade, Mike., and some more.

Hangout Fest will take place May 19 to 21. Ticket presale begins this Friday (December 9) at 10AM CT. More deets here.