The power-poppy Louisville riff-slingers White Reaper announced their new album Asking For A Ride in October with the release of lead single “Pages,” which we liked a lot. We’re also fond of “Fog Machine,” the band’s new single out today. The uptempo track features hooks galore plus some serious shredding, striking an ideal balance of pop accessibility and rocking-the-fuck-out abandon.

According to singer-guitarist Tony Esposito, “We had it in our back pocket for a while. We knew we loved playing it together, but it was a little tricky to nail the arrangement at first. We got it together at the last minute before we went into the studio and now it’s our favorite song to play live.” The studio version is pretty rad, too. Watch director Max Moore’s video for “Fog Machine” below.

Asking For A Ride is out 1/27 on Roadrunner.