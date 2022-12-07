Watch Ashley McBryde & John Osborne Perform “Gospel Night At The Strip Club” On Fallon

News December 7, 2022 10:33 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Ashley McBryde & John Osborne Perform “Gospel Night At The Strip Club” On Fallon

News December 7, 2022 10:33 AM By James Rettig
0

This year, Ashley McBryde served as the ringleader for a whole slew of other country musicians on Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, a collection of songs tied together by the narrative of a small town that ranks among the best albums of 2022. Last night, she went back to Lindeville with collaborator John Osborne to sing one of the album’s standouts, “Gospel Night At The Strip Club,” which was originally sung by Benjy Davis on the album. McBryde and Osborne were supported by a chorus and had a backdrop that made it look like church. Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

1 day ago 0

SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB

2 days ago 0

Watch Tenacious D Cover The Bejesus Out Of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Confessions Part II”

2 days ago 0

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest