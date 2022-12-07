This year, Ashley McBryde served as the ringleader for a whole slew of other country musicians on Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, a collection of songs tied together by the narrative of a small town that ranks among the best albums of 2022. Last night, she went back to Lindeville with collaborator John Osborne to sing one of the album’s standouts, “Gospel Night At The Strip Club,” which was originally sung by Benjy Davis on the album. McBryde and Osborne were supported by a chorus and had a backdrop that made it look like church. Check it out below.