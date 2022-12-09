Flint, Michigan’s Bfb Da Packman has only released one new single — “Trick” — since last year’s debut album. Today, however, the rapper (and recent Capitol Records signee) has shared another one-off to close out 2022: “Hoe Friends.” Over a start-stop beat (courtesy of BeatsbyTrav, Taz Taylor, and Yakree), Packman makes his way through a party announcing “I’m single now” and boasts about how he “put granny in a nursing home” because she was “acting extra.” Harsh! “Hoe Friends” also comes with a music video.

Listen to and watch “Hoe Friends” below.