Arca followed summer 2020’s Kick i with a flurry of sequels in late 2021, highlighted by Kick iii. Today she releases Kick, a fan-voted compilation of highlights from the five-album Kick series. The album contains three previously unreleased songs, two of which — “Alto Voltaje” and “Sentient Savior” — have been widely available via leak for some time now. The third new song, “Ritual,” seems to genuinely be out there for the first time today. Hear all three of the bonus tracks below.

Kick is out now on XL.