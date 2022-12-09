Dove Cameron Interpolates Edwyn Collins On New Single “Girl Like Me”

0

Dove Cameron Interpolates Edwyn Collins On New Single “Girl Like Me”

New Music December 9, 2022 3:16 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The Dove Cameron renaissance is upon us, and it now includes 100% more Edwyn Collins. “Girl Like Me,” Cameron’s new crunchy, guitar-powered single, interpolates the Orange Juice frontman’s 1995 signature hit “A Girl Like You.”

“I grew up listening to the original by Edwyn Collins and it’s been one of my favorite songs since as long as I can remember. I wanted to cover it for ages,” Cameron says in a press release. “Then one day, we had the idea to gender flip it, or rather, write an empowering response to the original — with a slightly more synth-y club future leaning point of view. This song is what I would want playing behind me in a slow motion fight scene in the action film of my dreams.”

Listen to both versions of the song below.

