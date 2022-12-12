Iggy Pop – “Strung Out Johnny”

At the top of next year, the ancestral rock ‘n’ roll wildman and survivor Iggy Pop will release his new album Every Loser. Iggy recently signed with Gold Tooth Records, the imprint run by Post Malone/Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt, and Watt produced Every Loser. We’ve already posted the early single “Frenzy,” and now Iggy has shared “Strung Out Johnny,” another track from the LP.

“Strung Out Johnny” sounds like the answer to some kind of thought experiment: What if Iggy Pop made a song that sounded kind of like The Idiot but also like something that could conceivably get play on circa-2023 alt-rock radio? It’s a big, meaty synth-rocker with a whole lot of twinkle in its sound. There is a very good chance that you will be pissed off at the mere existence of an Iggy Pop record with audible Auto-Tune, but it’s not the first time that Iggy has messed around with robotic rock sounds, and I think it sounds kind of cool. Check it out for yourself below.

Every Loser is out 1/6 on Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Pre-order it here.

