Maybe you don’t want to see Nas with an orchestra at Carnegie Hall. But what about Jeezy? Would you want to see the Snowman with an orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall? In what promises to be a precedent-setting moment for trap-music respectability, Jeezy has announced plans to perform his landmark 2005 debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra backing him up. Should be weird!

Save the date! I will be performing “Jeezy Thug Motivation 101”Live with Grammy® Award-winning @atlantasymphony Orchestra.

Artist Presale starts at 10 AM Wednesday, Dec. 14th. General on sale 10 AM Friday, Dec. 16th.

Presale code: snoman

Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/oABdU2WoHB — Sno (@Jeezy) December 14, 2022

Jeezy, then known as Young Jeezy, released Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 in the summer of 2005, and it sounded like the apocalypse. That whole record was just Jeezy talking about cocaine sales and making that whole vocation sound epic and overwhelming. His creaky groan paired beautifully with the towering gothed-out synth-beats of producers like Shawty Redd and Drumma Boy. It’s an album that deserves to be celebrated.

Jeezy will celebrate that whole album 1/17, and he’ll have the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra behind him. I am trying to picture this, and I am having trouble. Will Akon show up for “Soul Survivor”? He has to, right? What about Trick Daddy and Lil Scrappy and Lloyd? Will Young Buck run out in a tuxedo for “Last Of A Dying Breed?” Will Jeezy bust out any Trap Or Die mixtape tracks as an encore? Will we hear DJ Drama’s voice with violas and timpanis behind it? I guess you’ll have to be there to find out. But we already know that those “Go Crazy” horns will sound amazing.