James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water sequel is out on Friday, December 16, and earlier in the month the Weeknd teased new music for the soundtrack. That hinting was only further solidified by the film’s producer Jon Landau, who posted a clip of himself and the Weeknd together with the caption, “As the Na’vi [the fictional language of the film] say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.” Today, the Weeknd has shared said new song that soundtracks the Avatar sequel. “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with the film’s composer, Simon Franglen. Check out “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.

Avatar: The Way Of Water hits theaters tonight. In other Weeknd news, he just won the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award as part of Canadian Music Week in honor of his charity work.