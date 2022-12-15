The Alchemist – “Big Syke” (Feat. Meyhem Lauren & Boldy James)

The Alchemist has had a crazy busy year, notching up credits with the likes of MIKE and Wiki, Roc Marciano, Kendrick Lamar, and many, many more. Tomorrow, the producer is releasing a project called Sandwich, which combines two EPs he released back in 2018, Lunch Meat and Bread, and adds two new tracks to them.

One of those, “Clip In A Tray,” features Schoolboy Q and will arrive at midnight with the rest of the Sandwich, but right now you can hear the other additional song, which features Meyhem Lauren and the similarly prolific Boldy James. It’s called “Big Syke,” named after the rapper and Tupac collaborator that died in 2016. Listen below.

Sandwich is out 12/16.

