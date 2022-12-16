The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

SZA - "Gone Girl"

The words “Gone Girl” are forever linked with Gillian Flynn’s thriller novel-turned-David Fincher film where Ben Affleck basically plays himself — a puffy, middle-aged bro-dude reeking of ambivalence. The phrase is also bound up with Flynn’s infamous “cool girl” speech, where “Amazing Amy” justifies a decision to fake her death, making it look like a domestic dispute, and framing her cheating ex. Why go to such lengths? Well, because Amy dutifully played the role of a “cool girl” — what Gen Z might call a “pick me girl” — aka a girl who “is game” for whatever and more or less exists without any needs or inconveniences. Being a “cool girl” is also Amy’s fucked up way of exerting control over her marriage — she assumes that by being a “cool girl,” Affleck will hold up his end of the deal and be a decent husband. (Spoiler: He does/is not.)



That’s where SZA’s chanting gospel-R&B ballad comes in. SZA is not adopting the “cool girl” method to keep her guy — to the contrary, she is laying down a list of expectations for a relationship: “I need more space and security/ I need less voices, just you and me/ I need your touch, not your scrutiny/ Squeezing too tight, boy, you losing me.” Regardless of how this dalliance ends up, SZA’s idea of keeping control is by directly stating her needs — rather than acting like she doesn’t have any. —Rachel