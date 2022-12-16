Asake Shares Statement After Fans Critically Injured In London Crowd Crush

Last night, a number of people were injured in a crowd crush at a London show from the rising Afrobeats star Asake. Eight those people were hospitalized, four of them for critical injuries. Three remain in critical condition. The concert, at the O2 Academy Brixton, was ended early after a large crowd outside the venue attempted to force its way in.

According to Billboard, London Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident. Police say that the injuries are “believed to have been caused by crushing.” The venue holds less than 3,000 people, and witnesses claim that at least 1,000 people — some without tickets, some denied entry because of fake tickets — tried to push their way in, leading to the crush.

The Asake show was ended after 10 minutes, as Asake told the crowd, “They said outside is fucked up already, so we have to end the show. I don’t know why. It’s not me.” Rolling Stone reports that someone else made the announcement from the stage, “The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors. 3,000 people have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show. This is nothing to do with us. There are people who’ve breached the door. They have broken in, and security are trying to help with it.” The crowd booed the announcement. Videos from last night show crowds pushing their way through the doors and fighting with police.

Not Asake’s fault at all, it was more people who didn’t have tickets turned up with fake tickets… #Asake #Brixton pic.twitter.com/dxDzfCEUY7 — Solomon Smith (@sollysworld) December 15, 2022

Asake concert Brixton 15th… can you imagine my first concert and it turns out like this pic.twitter.com/4wWKgvZ5Zm — ghostingdoll (@elsie_leimu) December 15, 2022

This was the third of three sold-out Asake shows at the Brixton academy. Before the show started, Asake posted a flyer on Twitter, and the flyer mentioned that the show was sold out, and it included this note: “Please do not come to Brixton Academy tonight if you do not have a valid ticket.” Asake left a statement on Instagram after the crowd crush:

My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful in the end. For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!

Asake, who comes from Lagos, released his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe a few months ago. It’s gotten great reviews and become a sensation around the world, and Asake has played energetic and anarchic shows in the US and the UK. (He famously brought a goat onstage in Atlanta.) Last night’s crowd crush was pretty clearly not Asake’s fault.

Last year, 10 people died and hundreds more were injured in a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.