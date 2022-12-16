Here’s A Closer Look At Wilco’s Carpool Karaoke Episode

I miss the innocence I’ve known… those bygone days before Wilco participated in the standalone Carpool Karaoke TV series. I do not begrudge Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, and Glenn Kotche from accepting Tim Cook’s money, but man, the newly released promo shorts from Wilco’s episode look extremely goofy. In the promo footage, along with Nikki Glaser, the longest tenured half of the band engages in unbearable scripted comedy bits and sings “Heavy Metal Drummer” ad infinitum. Presumably other songs are featured in the episode, but I can’t yet confirm it. Again, Jeff Tweedy is a living legend who enough goodwill to burn on countless trifles like this without besmirching his legacy, but man, these clips are rough. See for yourself below.

The Wilco episode of Carpool Karaoke is out now on Apple TV+.