The Lemon Twigs are back today with their first song in two years, which is also their first for a new record label. The ’60s-vintage pop band, led by brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, has signed to Captured Tracks after completing their three-album run with 4AD. Their first offering for the label is “Corner Of My Eye,” a soft and melancholic throwback that’s been part of the Twigs’ live show for a while. Here’s what they have to say about it:

We recorded this track winter of 2021 in our old rehearsal studio in Midtown, NYC. Apart from the vibraphone, the instrumental track was recorded live with Andres Valbuena on drums and Daryl Johns on upright bass. We laid down the vocals late that night once the traffic outside had died down. We’ve had the song for a while now, so we’re excited to share it with fans who may have heard it live over the years!

Below, watch the “Corner Of My Eye” video, directed by Hilla Eden and Brian D’Addario.

TOUR DATES:

03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

03/10 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival: Sanctuary

03/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

03/12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

03/13-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

03/18 – Birmingham, AL @ The Nick

03/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

03/20 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall