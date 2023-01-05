Oddisee – “Try Again”

New Music January 5, 2023 9:03 AM By James Rettig
Oddisee hasn’t released a full-length album since 2017’s The Iceberg, but that’ll change in a couple weeks when he puts out To What End. Originally scheduled for release in November, To What End was pushed back the same week it was set to come out, but not before the Brooklyn-based musician shared two songs from it, “Ghetto To Meadow” and “Hard To Tell.” Today, he’s back with one more offering from it, the uplifting “Try Again.” Check it out below.

To What End is out 1/20 via Outernote Label.

