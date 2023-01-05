Nirvana, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, & More To Receive Lifetime Achievement Grammys

The Grammys will soon be upon us. The ceremony takes place at the beginning of February, and the nominees were revealed back in November. And today the Recording Academy has announced who will be receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards this year.

Nirvana, the Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson are among this year’s recipients. Naturally, some of these will be awarded posthumously to Kurt Cobain, Ma Rainey, and the Supremes’ Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard, as The Hollywood Reporter points out. And this will be Diana Ross’ second time getting a Lifetime Achievement Award after picking one up for her solo career in 2012.

The Academy will present those awards at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony, which will take place for the first time since 2020 on February 4, a day before the main Grammy Awards.