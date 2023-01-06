Lukas Frank, the Artist To Watch who records as Storefront Church, is releasing The Covers EP in March. We’ve already heard his rendition of Low’s “Words” featuring childhood pal Phoebe Bridgers, and the EP features additional guests Zachary Cole Smith (DIIV) and George Clarke and Kerry McCoy of Deafheaven. Today, Frank is sharing another EP preview featuring Circuit Des Yeux, who joins him on a cover of the Gene Wilder / Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory classic “Pure Imagination.”

Here’s what Frank had to say about covering “Pure Imagination”:

“Pure Imagination,” from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, is so saturated with bright color and whimsy that it almost forces you to be suspicious of it. A man in a factory offering you as much candy as you can possibly eat, asking for nothing in return — people start dropping off like flies. Seems like Roald Dahl felt pretty certain that in the face of unchecked freedom, most of us gorge ourselves until we literally explode. Gene Wilder delivers an iconic, serene and effortless performance in the original version of the song by Anthony Newley, but I wanted to highlight the underlying edge to it in our cover, so I asked an artist I felt was born to sing this song, Haley Fohr of Circuit Des Yeux to step in. Our version exists in a parallel universe where David Lynch directed the film instead of Mel Stuart. As American culture becomes even more oversaturated with excess and despair, consuming itself until it explodes, the song resonates more than ever, both at face value as an invitation to escape into one’s own mind, and a chilling warning of the siren call of capitalism’s promise.

Listen below.

The Covers is out 3/3 on Ink & Oil.