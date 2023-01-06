At least theoretically, Benjamin John Power is one half of the great on-hiatus duo Fuck Buttons, though it’s been nearly a decade since they’ve released anything. Power recently joined Editors as a full-time member, and he continues to make intense instrumental music under the name Blanck Mass. Like so many makers of intense instrumental music, Power has recently gotten into film-score work. Last year, Power scored the Unabomber movie Ted K and the BBC documentary Gazza. Now, he’s also done the music for the new Amazon Prime series The Rig.

The Rig, which started streaming today, is about a spooky black mist that engulfs on oil rig off the coast of Scotland. The show stars Schitt’s Creek‘s Emily Hampshire and Game Of Thrones‘ Iain Glen, and it looks tense. The Blanck Mass soundtrack is full of ominous electronic hums and whirrs and drones. Below, stream Blanck Mass’ soundtrack album and check out a trailer for the show.

<a href="https://invada.bandcamp.com/album/the-rig-prime-video-original-series-soundtrack">The Rig (Prime Video Original Series Soundtrack) by Blanck Mass</a>

The Rig is now streaming on Prime Video. The soundtrack album is out now on Invada.