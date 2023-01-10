Complete Mountain Almanac – “February”

January 10, 2023
Complete Mountain Almanac is a collaborative project between Swedish musician Rebekka Karijord and a bunch of Dessners: Jessica, Aaron, and Bryce. At the end of this month, they’re releasing Complete Mountain Almanac, an album that started after Karijord set out to write an album about climate change, with a track representing each month of the year, and blossomed from there. We’ve already heard the song corresponding with “May,” and today we get to hear “February.” Check it out below.

Complete Mountain Almanac is out 1/27 via Bella Union.

