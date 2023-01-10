Neutral Milk Hotel Announce The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel Box Set

It’s a good time for Neutral Milk Hotel to release a career-spanning box set. The past year has seen the release of two long-gestating in-depth projects chronicling the history of the Elephant 6 Recording Co. — the collective that spawned NMH and related bands like Olivia Tremor Control, the Apples In Stereo, Elf Power, and many more — a book and a documentary film. The history of E6 can best be told through their music, though, and Jeff Mangum’s band is about to present an exhaustive collection of that output.

On Feb. 24, Merge will release The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel, a box set Mangum first self-released in extremely limited edition in 2011. Merge’s edition brings the collection to the digital realm for the first time. In addition to the band’s two titanic LPs, 1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s In The Aeroplane Over The Sea, it includes an expanded double LP edition of On Avery Island, an 12″ picture disc of Mangum’s famed Live At Jittery Joe’s performance, a previously unreleased live recording of late NMH rarity “Little Birds” from the band’s 2014 reunion tour, plus the “Holland, 1945” b/w “Engine” 7″ with new art. The set also includes artwork Mangum compiled for years in the hopes of combining it into a project like this.

Below, hear the live version of “Little Birds” as well as the original demo.

<a href="https://neutralmilkhotel.bandcamp.com/album/little-birds">Little Birds by Neutral Milk Hotel</a>

TRACKLIST:

In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

01 “King of the Carrot Flowers Pt. 1”

02 “King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 2 & 3”

03 “In The Aeroplane Over The Sea”

04 “Two-Headed Boy”

05 “Fool”

06 “Holland, 1945”

07 “Communist Daughter”

08 “Oh Comely”

09 “Ghost”

10 “[untitled]”

11 “Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2”

On Avery Island

01 “Song Against Sex”

02 “You’ve Passed”

03 “Someone Is Waiting”

04 “A Baby For Pree”

05 “Marching Theme”

06 “Where You’ll Find Me Now”

07 “Avery Island/April 1st”

08 “Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone”

09 “Three Peaches”

10 “Naomi”

11 “April 8th

12 “Pree-Sisters Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye”

Ferris Wheel On Fire

01 “Oh Sister” (1995)

02 “Ferris Wheel On Fire” (1993)

03 “Home” (1992)

04 “April 8th” (1992)

05 “I Will Bury You In Time” (1994)

06 “Engine” (1993)

07 “A Baby For Pree/Glow Into You” (1995)

08 “My Dream Girl Don’t Exist (Live)” [1992]

Everything Is

01 “Everything Is”

02 “Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart)”

03 “Unborn”

04 “Tuesday Moon”

05 “Ruby Bulb”

06 “Snow Song”

07 “Aunt Eggma Blow Torch”

Little Birds

01 “Little Birds (Live)” [2014]

02 “Little Birds (Studio Demo)” [1998]

You’ve Passed / Where You’ll Find Me Now

01 “You’ve Passed (Alternate Version)”

02 “Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)”

Live At Jittery Joe’s

01 “Intro”

02 “A Baby For Pree”

03 “Two-Headed Boy”

04 “I Will Bury You In Time”

05 “Gardenhead / Leave Me Alone”

06 “Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2”

07 “I Love How You Love Me”

08 “Engine”

09 “Naomi”

10 “King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 2”

11 “King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 3”

12 “Oh Comely”

The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel is out 2/24 via Merge.